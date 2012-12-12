Discovery's 'Amish Mafia' Premieres to 3.4 Million Viewers

The sneak premiere of Discovery Channel's Amish Mafia drew 3.41 million total

viewers on Tuesday at 10 p.m., according to Nielsen, following the special American Chopper Live: The Revenge.

Amish Mafia became

the network's highest-rated launch ever in several key demos -- adults/men

25-54, adults/men 18-49 and adults/men 18-34. The series follows a group of

Amish men who deal with the wrongdoings and misdeeds of those in their

community.

At 9 p.m., the series finale of American Chopper

delivered 3.91 million total viewers and a 2.51 rating with men 25-54. Chopper and Amish Mafia were the No. 1 and No. 2 cable programs in the adults

25-54 and 18-49 demos Tuesday night.

Amish Mafia debuts

in its regular timeslot Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 9 p.m.