Discovery's 'Amish Mafia' Premieres to 3.4 Million Viewers
The sneak premiere of Discovery Channel's Amish Mafia drew 3.41 million total
viewers on Tuesday at 10 p.m., according to Nielsen, following the special American Chopper Live: The Revenge.
Amish Mafia became
the network's highest-rated launch ever in several key demos -- adults/men
25-54, adults/men 18-49 and adults/men 18-34. The series follows a group of
Amish men who deal with the wrongdoings and misdeeds of those in their
community.
At 9 p.m., the series finale of American Chopper
delivered 3.91 million total viewers and a 2.51 rating with men 25-54. Chopper and Amish Mafia were the No. 1 and No. 2 cable programs in the adults
25-54 and 18-49 demos Tuesday night.
Amish Mafia debuts
in its regular timeslot Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 9 p.m.
