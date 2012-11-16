Discovery's 'American Chopper' Ending After 10 Years

Discovery Channel's American

Chopper, which started the genre of family docu-soap reality series, will

end its run this December after a decade on the air.

"After 10 years and 233 episodes of incredible, riveting

reality television, American Chopper

will be ending its run," said Eileen O'Neill, group president, Discovery and

TLC Networks in a statement. "This series was one of the very first

family-based reality programs on television. Special thanks to Pilgrim Studios

for over a decade of great producing. The Teutuls have given us really

innovative bike builds and real drama since 2002. We wish both Orange County

Choppers and Paul Junior Designs the best."

American Chopper

follows the Paul "Senior" Teutul and his son Paul "Junior" Teutul as they built

motorcycles and clashed at their New York shop Orange County Choppers. The

series is a strong ratings performer for Discovery, drawing 1.4 million viewers

in its most recent episode, according to Nielsen, and ranking as the No. 2

basic cable program on Monday nights in October with men 25-54 and men 18-49.

The series has had a roller coaster run, first premiering on

Discovery in 2003, moving to sister network TLC in 2008 only to be canceled in

2010. TLC revived the series later that year as American Chopper: Senior vs. Junior though halfway through that

season it moved back to Discovery and its original title.

Chopper will end

its run with the previously announced special Chopper Live: The Revenge bike build-off in Las Vegas Dec. 11 at 9

p.m. ET.

Entertainment Weekly

first reported the story.