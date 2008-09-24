Discovery, YouTube Ink Content Deal

Discovery Communications and YouTube signed a global content partnership, bringing content from the Discovery stable of networks to the Google-owned video-sharing site.

The deal will see the launch of nine branded YouTube channels in the United States, with targeted international channels, featuring native languages and content, launching later this year.

The pages contain short-form content including behind-the-scenes clips, outtakes, programming clips and original digital content.

“With YouTube’s unmatched reach, Discovery fans from around the world now have another platform to engage with their favorite shows, and new audiences can sample our compelling nonfiction content like never before online,” said Josh Freeman, executive vice president of digital media for Discovery Communications, in announcing the deal. “Our partnership with YouTube is a significant step in the company’s strategy to expand the global reach of our content on the Web and draw new viewers to our networks.”

The nine dedicated YouTube channels correspond to the Discovery-owned networks, with dedicated pages for Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Planet Green, Discovery Health, Science Channel, Military Channel, Investigation Discovery and Turbo.

The first international channel will be “Ink,” for tattoo enthusiasts, launching in October and featuring content from Discovery franchises such as TLC’s Miami Ink and L.A. Ink, with German channel DMAX and a Latin American channel targeted for later in the year.

To kick off the partnership, Discovery is launching a program-integration campaign with Wednesday-night staple Mythbusters. Beginning with this week’s episode, on-air promos will encourage viewers to upload to the Discovery Channel YouTube page “viral myths” that they want Adam and Jamie to bust on a future episode.