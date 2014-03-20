Discovery, WASU Team On Pay Channel In China

Discovery Communications has formed a content partnership with WASU Digital TV Media Group for WASU’s new 24/7 pay-TV subscription channel, Qiu Suo. The launch was announced in Beijing, China, by WASU and Discovery in conjunction with the China Content Broadcasting Network Conference at the Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Centre.

Discovery will serve as a channel and content consultant to WASU for Qiu Suo, which translates to “quest for knowledge.” Qiu Suo launched on March 16 and features nonfiction entertainment from across Discovery’s worldwide networks including Discovery Channel, TLC and Animal Planet. Qiu Suo is owned and operated by WASU and is available exclusively to paid subscribers.

“This content partnership with WASU complements Discovery’s 20-year history of providing high quality, nonfiction programming to the Chinese market,” JB Perrette, president of Discovery Networks International, said in a release. “Through WASU’s new channel, Qiu Suo, Chinese viewers now have 24/7 access to the best of Discovery's factual and lifestyle programming. Discovery's content deal with WASU underscores our strategy of partnering with top media players and brands in key international markets to strengthen our leadership as the number one pay-TV programmer in the world.”

