Discovery, Wasserman Forge Social Media Partnership For 2018 Olympic Games

Discovery Communications said it has formed a partnership with sports and entertainment agency Wasserman to create original social media sports content for the 2018 Olympic Games scheduled for PyeongChang, South Korea.



As part of the deal, Wasserman unit Cycle Media will create original content to be shared across digital platforms. During the 2018 Games, Discovery sports network Eurosport’s Snapchat Discover Channels will be powered by Cycle in four key European markets: U.K., Germany, Norway and Sweden, as well as producing content for Eurosport social channels by blending original footage and Olympic Games highlights.



RELATED: NBC to Air 450 Hours of Olympic Coverage on Cable



The deal comes on the heels of Discovery’s earlier advertising and content agreement with Snap, which would bring several types of curated content from PyeongChang 2018 to Snap’s Discovery platform in Europe. Content will include behind-the-scenes action from Olympic events such as snowboarding, downhill and freestyle skiing and ice hockey – as well as relevant content from the athletes and influencers.



“As the Home of the Olympics in Europe”, Eurosport is happy to partner with Cycle and Wasserman to help us engage more people on more screens across Europe,” said Eurosport CEO Peter Hutton in a statement. “Alongside our own creative staff, Cycle’s creative resources will allow us to drive additional levels of engagement and support our objective to make PyeongChang 2018 the first truly digital Games across Europe. This innovative partnership will help amplify the most shareable moments from PyeongChang 2018. It also creates new ways for brands to tap into the magic of the Games with youth communities across multiple markets.”



RELATED: Canvs and Ampsy Team To Measure Emotion During Live Events



Eurosport added the deal also presents opportunities for brands to associate with the Olympics broadcasts, as well as sponsorship and advertising inventory opportunities across social channels.



“Cycle is the perfect content partner for Discovery and Eurosport to harness their brand and optimize this opportunity,” said Wassserman chairman and CEO Casey Wasserman in a statement. “It is gratifying when we can foster relationships between well matched clients, and Discovery and Cycle have such an organic connection it is a win-win for all."