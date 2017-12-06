Canvs and Ampsy Team To Measure Emotion From Live Events

Canvs, which measures emotional responses on social media and live-events analytics company Ampsy are teaming up to provide insights about the emotional results to live TV show airings, concerts, games and conferences.

Ampsy, a start-up, delivers location-based analytics during events, identifying people who are engaged digitally and uncovering influencers. The company says it provides analytics for ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, Red Bull, AT&T, The Washington Wizards and American Idol.

By working with Canvs, Ampsy can better understand how events resonate with attendees emotionally. The insights can be used for marketing and can identify programming, songs and themes that resonate with audiences.



“Sentiment analysis isn’t enough, and with Canvs we have a true view into how event attendees feel about the live content they’re experiencing,” said Jeremy Gocke, CEO at Ampsy. “Emotion measurement data gives us a more granular understanding into the specific moments that people love, and with these insights we can prescribe to our partners marketing and programming initiatives, in addition to signaling specific ways to improve and elicit more emotions at future events.”

Ampsy is backed by prominent investors including Exponential Partners, Scout Ventures, Arab Angel Fund, former Amazon CIO Rick Dalzell and, and Raul Fernandez, vice chairman of Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

“Ampsy has cracked the nut on measuring the real-time social signal at events, making them a strategic partner and this an important API deal for Canvs as we’ve aspired to bring our audience emotion insights to the live events marketplace for some time now,” said Jared Feldman, CEO at Canvs. “We’re working closely with Ampsy to apply learnings from our work with TV networks and brands to now help professional sports teams, music industry organizations and others utilize emotion measurement data for better programming and business outcomes.”



(Photo via Neon Tommy's Flickr. Photo was taken on September 22, 2011. Using Creative Commons License 2.0. Photo was cropped to fit 16x9 aspect ratio)