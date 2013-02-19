Discovery, Viacom Promote Ad Sales Execs

Discovery Communications and Viacom promoted senior

advertising sales executives to new posts.

Scott Felenstein and Sharon O'Sullivan were named executive

VPs, national ad sales, at Discovery.

At Viacom, Jennie Scalzo was promoted to senior VP, music

sales, and Ellen Dominus was named senior VP, entertainment sales.

Felenstein, who had been senior VP, national ad sales, will

lead sales teams for Discovery Channel, Science Channel, Velocity, Military Channel

and Destination America. O'Sullivan, also previously a senior VP, will lead

teams for TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery and Discovery Fit and

Health. Both executives report to Joe Abruzzese, president of ad sales for

Discovery Communications.

Discovery also promoted Scott Kohn to senior VP, regional ad

sales, overseeing its Chicago, Atlanta and Detroit sales offices. He'd

previously been VP for the Midwest region and reports to Ben Price, senior VP national

ad sales.

"Our top priority within the Discovery sales organization is

to provide the highest level of service and strategic solutions for all of our

client and agency partners," Abruzzese said in a statement. "Year after year,

Scott, Sharon and Scott have each demonstrated outstanding management skills,

and the utmost quality of client service anywhere in our industry. I look

forward to working with them in their new capacities to drive results for our partners

and continued success for Discovery."

Scalzo, who had been senior VP of integrated marketing for

MTV, MTV2 and mtvU, will be responsible for MTV, MTV2, mtvU, VH1, VH1 Classic

and Palladia sales. Dominus, who had been VP of music and entertainment ad

sales, will oversee sales efforts for CMT, Comedy Central, Spike and TV Land.

The company said Scalzo and Dominus will provide a strategic

link between Viacom's Music and Entertainment Ad Sales group and the channels

it supports and will work closely with channel leadership to drive sales

strategy and products that are consistent with each brand.

"Our clients want more than a simple off the shelf

approach to marketing solutions; they want deep custom partnerships that use

every creative tool in our shed to get their messages to our audiences,"

said Jeff Lucas, head of sales for music and entertainment at Viacom, to whom

they will report. "Jeannie and Ellen live and breathe our brands,

and have an unrivalled command of how to make those brands best work for

clients on every platform."