Discovery U.S. Hispanic, Mitú Sign Multiplatform Pact

Discovery U.S. Hispanic and mitú, the Santa Monica, Calif.-based provider of Latino digital content, said they have struck a multiplatform development agreement to produce a slate of original digital and television series around mitú’s most successful social influencers. Programming will premiere on Discovery en Español and Discovery Familia, with complementing content across mitú’s digital properties, the companies said.

This deal builds on the success of the two series mitú produced for Discovery Familia in 2014, Gurús de Belleza and Casa Linda, which delivered viewers that surpassed prior performance in their time slots among women ages 18-34 and 18-49, the companies said.

mitú and Discovery U.S. Hispanic will develop long-form series and digital assets in both English and Spanish customized for different social platforms, such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, Vine, Pinterest and Periscope, the companies said.

