Discovery Ups Two Operations Executives

Discovery Communications is realigning its global operations by promoting two executives, John Honeycutt and Myrna Renaud, to expanded roles.

While Discovery said in its announcement that it was "moving to centralize its global network operations infrastructure" through the promotions, the move does not coincide with any layoffs or staff reductions, according to a Discovery spokesperson. Existing technical infrastructure will also remain unchanged.

Honeycutt, who most recently served as Executive Vice President, Media Technology and Operations in charge of Discovery's U.S. operations including its transmission center in Sterling, Va., and in-house production facilities in Silver Spring and Miami, is expanding his responsibilities to include Discovery’s international broadcast centers in Miami, London and Singapore. Honeycutt, a Fox Cable Networks veteran who joined Discovery in 2003 and oversaw the design and launch of the Discovery Television and Technology Center in Sterling, will remain based at the Virginia facility and continue to report to Mark Hollinger, Discovery President of Global Businesses and Operations.

Renaud, who has served as Senior Vice President of Operations for Discovery Networks Latin America/U.S. Hispanic, will now lead media operations for Discovery's international division, including broadcast operations, network operations and traffic scheduling management. She will oversee the transmission hub in Miami, which delivers content to 33 countries across Latin America as well as the U.S. Hispanic market; the London facility, which delivers networks to 110 markets across the U.K., Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and the tapeless Singapore center that delivers content to 30 markets across India and the Asia-Pacific region. Renaud, a Viacom veteran who joined Discovery in 1995, will continue to be based in Miami.



“These two executives are proven leaders, and I’m certain they will ensure that Discovery, the number-one nonfiction media company, remains in the forefront of data and program transmission,” said Hollinger in a statement. “By maintaining the highest standards – from input, storage and digitalization of content to final broadcast transmission – John and Myrna will deliver the highest quality viewing experience to consumers worldwide.”