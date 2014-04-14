Discovery Ups Rita Mullin to GM, Science Channel

Discovery Communications has tapped Rita Mullin as general manager of the Science Channel, the company announced on Monday.

Mullin, who formerly headed development and programming for sister network OWN, will take the helm of Science on June 2, reporting to Eileen O’Neill, group president, Discovery Channel, Science Channel and Velocity.

“I am excited to call myself the newest member of the Science Channel team. I want to ignite people’s passions with the stories we have to share,” said Mullin. “Science is now. We want to capitalize on people’s curiosity for the unknown with thought-provoking programming, bold talent and out-of-this-world entertainment.”

While at OWN, she oversaw series such as Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, Six Little McGhees, Our America With Lisa Ling and Life With La Toya.

“Rita has a passion for storytelling that is the core to the Science Channel audience,” said O’Neill. “With nearly 20 years of non-fiction television experience, she has an innate curiosity that will drive the Science Channel to the next level.”

Mullin, who has been with Discovery for 18 years, succeeds former general manager and executive VP of Science Channel Debbie Adler Myers.