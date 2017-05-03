Discovery Ups Jamie McFarland to VP, Digital Distribution

Discovery Communications has promoted Jamie McFarland to VP, digital distribution, where she will head up strategic development and execution of the programmer’s U.S. offerings across all digital platforms.

Those responsibilities include negotiating with SVOD providers, device manufacturers, pay TV partners, digital MVPDs and wireless carriers.

She most recently was Discovery’s senior director, digital media distribution, where she helped launch the programmer’s TV Everywhere apps and its first U.S. standalone offering through the Amazon’s Channels SVOD service.



