Discovery Set To Announce $2B International PGA Deal

Discovery Communications, which jumped into the sports business by buying rights to the Olympics in Europe, is set to announce a $2 billion deal to air PGA Tour Golf internationally.

The 12-year agreement included TV and online rights to the PGA and covers more than 140 tournaments a year, according to Bloomberg.

Golf will air on Discovery channels around the world and to subscribers of a new over-the-top direct-to-consumer streaming service. Discovery has some expertise in the area with its Eurosport player, which offers tennis and soccer matches.

“We think the PGA Tour is the most compelling international sports IP in the world,” Bloomberg quotes Discovery CEO David Zaslav as saying.

Zaslav joined Discovery from NBCUniversal, which airs PGA events in the U.S. on its Golf Channel and NBC. CBS also has rights to some PGA events in the U.S.

The PGA has players from 25 countries including two from China, so its matches should have appeal internationally.

“We think that is a market with enormous growth potential,” PGA commissioner Jay Monahan said to Bloomberg, The PGA is counting on Discovery to “tell the world and our Chinese fans the stories of these two individuals outside the ropes and build their stardom.”