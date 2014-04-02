Discovery, Science Team On Race To The Moon

Science Channel and Discovery Channel will serve as television homes for the Google Lunar XPRIZE, a $30-million competition for privately-funded teams to land an unmanned craft on the moon by Dec. 31, 2015. The networks will chronicle the historic race with a miniseries event, following teams from around the world as they race to complete the mission requirements of the grand prize: to land a craft on the surface of the moon, travel 500 meters, and transmit live pictures and video back to earth, the programmers said in a release.

Science Channel and Discovery Channel will follow the entire process including testing, lift-off, and live coverage of the winning lunar landing, which is estimated to take place in 2015.

“In addition to the technological breakthroughs catalyzed by the Google Lunar XPRIZE, we have an equally important goal of inspiring young scientists, engineers and space explorers,” Robert K. Weiss, vice chairman and president of XPRIZE, said in a release. “More than half the world’s population has never had the opportunity to experience a live broadcast from the moon. Partnering with Discovery Channel and Science Channel will allow us to engage the public around this milestone event, creating an ‘Apollo Moment’ for the next generation.”

