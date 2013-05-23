Discovery, Revision3 Launch Digital Video Network
A year after DiscoveryCommunications acquired digital video provider Revision3, the pair announced
on Thursday the launch of its digital video network TestTube.
The network, available at TestTube.com and via Revision3's
mobile site and apps, YouTube, Xbox and other distribution partners, will
launch with 15 short-form series. Originally debuting with 10 million streams,
the network expects to grow to 20 million streams by the end of 2013.
"Discovery is in the business of
igniting curiosity -- from on-air to on-line -- and for all types of
audiences," said Discovery's chief digital officer JB Perrette. "This is another step in our mission to be
the No. 1 nonfiction video and media company on all screens. We've
doubled our original online video output this year, and are growing new
audiences with TestTube and other digital networks that are creating great
content that entertains and engages."
The content will include shows featuring Internet stars as
well as content from Discovery's other properties, including short-form series Blow It Up hosted by MythBusters cohost Tory Belleci that
will launch in late summer.
