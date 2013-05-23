Discovery, Revision3 Launch Digital Video Network

A year after DiscoveryCommunications acquired digital video provider Revision3, the pair announced

on Thursday the launch of its digital video network TestTube.

The network, available at TestTube.com and via Revision3's

mobile site and apps, YouTube, Xbox and other distribution partners, will

launch with 15 short-form series. Originally debuting with 10 million streams,

the network expects to grow to 20 million streams by the end of 2013.

"Discovery is in the business of

igniting curiosity -- from on-air to on-line -- and for all types of

audiences," said Discovery's chief digital officer JB Perrette. "This is another step in our mission to be

the No. 1 nonfiction video and media company on all screens. We've

doubled our original online video output this year, and are growing new

audiences with TestTube and other digital networks that are creating great

content that entertains and engages."

The content will include shows featuring Internet stars as

well as content from Discovery's other properties, including short-form series Blow It Up hosted by MythBusters cohost Tory Belleci that

will launch in late summer.