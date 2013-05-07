Discovery Reports Higher First-Quarter Earnings

Updated 1:26 p.m. ET

Discovery Communications reported higher first-quarter

earnings as international growth offset a decline in digital distribution

revenue.

First-quarter net income rose 4% to $231 million, or 63

cents a share, from $221 million, or 57 cents a share.

The profits were lower than forecast on Wall Street and

Discovery stock dropped by more than $2 a share in morning trading. The stock

recovered and was down about $1.50, or less than 2%, during afternoon tradin .

Revenues rose 7% to $1.2 billion, in line with expectations.

"The significant operating momentum Discovery generated

throughout 2012 continued unabated in the first quarter with more and more

audiences around the globe viewing our unique programming," Discovery CEO

David Zaslav said in a statement.

"As we continue to invest in the organic growth

opportunities our diverse distribution platform provides, we have also

completed several strategic acquisitions which we expect will further broaden

our asset mix around the world and bolster our long-term growth

prospects," Zaslav said. "2013 is off to a great start and with

continued focus on strong operating execution, we anticipate building on the

financial success we have achieved over the last several years while delivering

significant shareholder value."

Operating income at Discovery's U.S. networks fell 5% to

$377 million because of a $45 million drop in digital licensing revenue from

last year's deal with Amazon and higher operating expenses. Excluding the

impact of licensing agreements, adjusted operating income was up 6%.

Revenue at the U.S. networks was up 1%. Advertising revenue

increased 8% to $356 million because of higher viewership and ad rates.

Speaking on the company's earnings conference call with

analysts, Discovery CFO Andy Warren said the current ad market trends were

encouraging, with double-digit scatter price increases above upfront levels.

"We anticipate continued high single-digit ad growth in the second quarter of

2013."

Zaslav, on the conference call, said Discovery was hoping

for a "robust" upfront.

"We recently completed our upfront presentations to

advertisers and while it is too early to predict where we ultimately will end

up, with strong scatter volumes, scatter pricing well above last year's

upfront, sustained ratings momentum across our networks and what I think is

unquestionably the best ad sales team in the business, we expect to see

significant increases in this year's upfront," Zaslav said.

Distribution revenue was down 9% to $308 million because of

the decline in SVOD payments. Excluding SVOD, distribution revenue was up 6%

and total revenues were up 8%.

Warren said Discovery anticipates a "meaningful increase in

either the second or third quarters due to the third year of the Netflix

agreement."

Discovery also reported that equity losses from operations

including OWN, the joint venture with Oprah Winfrey, were reduced to $2 million

from $46 million last year. "We are very

confident we will reach our previously stated goal of cash flow breakeven

during the second half of this year, Zaslav sad.

Operating income at Discovery's international networks was

up 8% to $184 million. Distribution revenue rose 15% to $275 million and

advertising revenue rose 23% to 152 million.

Discovery undated its guidance for the full year to reflect

its acquisition of SBS closing later than expected, foreign currency rates and

the effects of its stock price on equity-based compensation and said that it

expects total revenue to finish between $5.575 billion and %5.7 billion. It

expects net income to be between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion.

"Given the delayed timing of the SBS close, it is now less

likely that we will be towards the top end of these ranges, but given the

momentum across our businesses, these ranges remain possible outcomes," Warren

said.

Analyst Brian Wieser of Pivotal Research said they

characterized the results as "positive, if slightly below our expectations." He

said the number provide reasons "for optimism around overall progress in

developing the cash-generating capacity and overall profitability of the

business."

Todd Juenger of Sanford C. Bernstein said that Discovery's earnings

report often feature unexpected noise. "To

a smaller degree, it happened again this quarter, with revenues beating

expectations by 1%, but EPS missing by $0.02 (or potentially missing by as much

as $0.08, excluding gains and hedging losses, depending on how items are

treated and taxed)."

While

below-the-line items were a mess, Juenger said that "what really matters is

core operating growth drivers, which are firmly intact." He said international pay-TV subs continue to

be added at mid-teen rates, led by Latin America and that Discovery's domestic

networks continue to gain share, with lots of catch-up CPM growth to come. Juenger rates the stock as "outperform."