Discovery to Put Senators on Deserted Island

Discovery Channel will attempt to do one of the hardest things in America: Get two members of congress from opposing parties to work together.

The network will premiere Rival Survival on Oct. 29 – a few days before the Nov. 4 midterm elections – that will see Sens. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz) and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) stranded on a deserted island. Neither senator is up for re-election.

The two Senators will be placed on the remote island of Eru in the Marshall Islands, which is known for being among the harshest landscapes in the world, where they will have to work together to survive for six days and six nights.

Renegade, who also produces the network’s Naked and Afraid reality series, will produce Rival Survival. David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe and Sean Foley serve as executive producers. For Discovery, Denise Contis and Craig Coffman serve as executive producers.