Discovery Promotes Charlie Foley to Lead New OriginalContent Group

Discovery Communications has promoted Charlie Foley to

executive VP of its newly created Original Content Group, where he will create,

write and executive produce scripted and nonfiction series and formats for

Discovery Networks in the U.S. and internationally.

Foley will still oversee Animal Planet's development

department based in New York and continue to report to Marjorie Kaplan, group

president and general manager of Animal Planet, Science Channel & Velocity.

Foley is the creator, writer and executive producer of 2013's

Mermaids: The New Evidence (the

sequel to 2012's scripted two-hour special Mermaids:

The Body Found), which is Animal Planet's highest-rated program ever,

drawing 3.6 million viewers last May.

He is also behind network hits like River

Monsters and Whale Wars.

"Charlie's creative talents have helped transform Animal

Planet into a Top 20 network with original series like River Monsters, Whale

Wars and the network's two scripted Mermaids specials, which have

become a global phenomenon," said Kaplan. "With him in this new role, the

entire Discovery portfolio will be able to benefit from Charlie's big ideas,

his creative leadership and his storytelling skills."