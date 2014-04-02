Discovery Posts Best First Quarter Viewership Since 2002
Discovery Channel’s 2014 first quarter was its best first quarter in total viewers and household ratings in more than a decade, according to Nielsen numbers released by the network Wednesday.
In total viewers, the network averaged 1.34 million, its best number since 2002 and a 2% increase from the first quarter 2013. In households, Discovery averaged 969,000, a 4% increase from the first quarter 2013.
Discovery’s Gold Rush was the highest rated cable show on Fridays in total viewers, men, women, and adult 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54.
Sister network TLC announced Tuesday that it had posted its best first quarter in a decade in total viewers, households, and women ages 25-54 and 18-49. The network’s most watched show in the first quarter was The Little Couple, averaging 3.4 million viewers per episode.
