Discovery Plans 'How We Invented the World' Docu-Series

Discovery Networks International will produce a five-hour documentary

series How We Invented the World

about the most iconic inventions and breakthroughs of the modern age.

The series will be filmed around the world and will create

customized versions for each of Discovery's key territories. How We Invented the World will premiere

on Discovery Channel in 210 countries in 2012.

Produced by Nutopia, the series will explore past inventions

like the black boxes in planes and cell phones as well as future product

possibilities.

"As the prototype for globalized TV in the future, this

series is epic in scale, idea and budget, while simultaneously retaining local flavor,"

said Julian Bellamy, creative director and head of production and development

for DNI. "It's a fantastic way to kick-start our drive into more original

productions that are international ideas that feed Discovery Channel's global

footprint."