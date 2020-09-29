Discovery Picks Magnite Programmatic Ad Platform

Discovery has decided to use Magnite’s sell-sell side advertising platform to monetize its dplay streaming services in the U.K., Japan and India.

(Image credit: Discovey)

Magnite brings Discovery control and efficiency over its inventory and provides ad podding, inventory hierarchy, targeting and real-time reporting capabilities. It also has real-time sub-secnd data feeds and rich activity reports.

Using Maginte also helps advertisers by giving them more buying options and should help create a better viewing experience for consumers.

“Magnite’s expertise with CTV will enable us to strengthen our DTC monetization strategy, including our targeting, measurement and reporting capabilities - plus much more,” said Alex Hodge, director of ad sales and programmatic at Discovery. “As streaming and CTV take more of a center stage, we look forward to expanding our partnership with them; particularly as we roll-out new DTC services and seek to connect more advertisers with our highly engaged audiences.”

Magnite has been working with Discovery in the U.S. for more than two years. Its SSP business with Discovery has increased over the past six months, leading to the expansion into the U.K. and other markets.

“Discovery is one of the leading publishers in our industry and we’ve enjoyed a long and successful relationship working together. That relationship enters an exciting new chapter now that we’re working with dplay in the UK, Japan and India,” said James Brown, head of international at Magnite. “Being able to help maximize their capabilities with our detailed data and analyses has been an absolute pleasure. We have built a successful and productive working relationship with the team, which continues to develop, and we are eager to continue bringing in consistent, positive results with them.”