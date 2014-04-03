Discovery Partners With Ron Howard, Brian Grazer On Digital Studio Venture

Discovery Communications is taking a big step toward developing quality digital content by partnering with award-winning content creators Brian Grazer and Ron Howard on a new digital production company.

The company, New Form, will focus on developing high quality, scripted and unscripted programming for digital viewers, Discovery announced Thursday. Content created by New Form will be available through a series of partnerships, with the possibility of distribution across Discovery and other global platforms.

New Form, based in Los Angeles, will be helmed by newly appointed chief creative officer Kathleen Grace. Howard and Grazer are the creative minds behind such projects as 24, Arrested Development, Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, 8 Mile and American Gangster.

