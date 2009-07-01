Discovery Orders Post-Apocalyptic Reality Series

Discovery Channel has ordered a reality series exploring what it would take to rebuild a society after a major catastrophe. The Colony, as it is being called, will place 10 strangers in a large warehouse complex in Los Angeles, simulating what the world would look like after such an event. Their task is to create a livable society using only their wits, skills and the environment around them. Along the way they will build water filtration systems, greenhouses and coffee makers, while fending off thugs and looters.

The Colony will premiere the first of its 10 episodes on Discovery Channel Tuesday, July 21 at 10 p.m.

The Colony is from Thom Beers Original Productions, the company behind Deadliest Catch. Beers and Philip Segal are executive producers.