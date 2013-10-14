Discovery Orders Mafia Drama From 'Goodfellas' Duo

Discovery has ordered its next scripted project, a series about the founding families of the Mafia.

The Five Families will be a dramatic re-telling of the famed five Mafia families in New York. The series will be based off of historical events and will be the first to use the real figures and actual events

of those families.

The series comes from Goodfellas' Irwin Winkler and Nicholas Pileggi.

Discovery will produce The Five Families as a global event to debut on one or more of its U.S. or international networks. It joins the miniseries Klondike on its scripted roster.