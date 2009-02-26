Discovery Orders Hudson Plane Crash Doc

Discovery Channel has ordered a one-hour documentary special on the January crash into the Hudson River of U.S. Airways flight 1549. That is the flight in which Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, co pilot Jeff Skiles and their crew helped save the lives of all 150 passengers on board.

The special, Hudson Plane Crash: What Really Happened, will debut on the network Wednesday, March 4 at 10 p.m. A spokesperson says the network began production on the special shortly after the crash occurred, hence the quick turnaround.

Hudson Plane Crash: What Really Happened will feature interviews with passengers, rescuers, witnesses and aviation experts. It will also feature new computer animations that simulate the crash, and show how if the plane's landing angle had been different by just a few degrees, the outcome could have been far worse.

Darlow Smithson Productions is producing the special for Discovery. Tom Brisley is executive producer for the production company, and Alan Eyres for Discovery.