Discovery Offers Expanded Parental Leave Policy

Discovery Communications said it expanded its paid leave policy for U.S. employees for new parents and other caregivers.

Discovery says the new policy makes it one of a small number of companies improving benefits for family leave in the absence of federal regulation.

The new parental leave benefit is 12 weeks with pay. Also getting 12 weeks with pay are employees who become caregivers to family members with serious health conditions.

Under the new policy and with the addition of short-term disability and up to two weeks of vacation time, maternity leave will now top out at 20 to 22 weeks, depending on delivery. With the option to add up to two weeks of vacation for all parental leave, paternity, adoption, and foster care placement, leave will be up to 14 consecutive weeks.

“These paid family leave benefits further our commitment to support employees both at work and at home, where we want to ensure they have the flexibility to spend the time they need – and deserve – with their families during important periods of transition,” said Adria Alpert Romm, chief human resources and global diversity officer, Discovery Communications. “This new policy marks a proud moment for Discovery and is something we hope will retain and attract great talent for many years to come. Ultimately, it’s about family. We are here for our Discovery family, so they can be there for theirs.”

The benefits will be available to Discovery’s 3,000 U.S.-based employees beginning in 2017.