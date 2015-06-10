Discovery Networks Latin America/U.S. Hispanic Ups Navarrete, Recio Sondon

Discovery Networks Latin America/U.S. Hispanic (DLA/USH) announced Wednesday it tapped Allan Navarrete as general manager and Angela Recio Sondon as VP of content for its U.S. Hispanic division.

The appointments are effective immediately with Navarrete based out of Mexico City and reporting to Enrique R. Martinez, president and managing director of DLA/USH and Canada. Sondon will be based out of Miami and continue to report to Carolina Lightcap, head of content for DLA/USH, and Navarrete.

In addition to his responsibilities as executive VP and general manager of Mexico, Andean Region and Central America, Navarrete will lead the business expansion of Spanish-language networks in the U.S., which include Discovery en Español and Discovery Familia.

Recio Sondon will be responsible for strategy and implementation of programming, marketing, communications and digital efforts for Discovery en Español and Discovery Familia. She will also communicate brand strategies and act as a liaison with ad and affiliate sales units.