Discovery Networks Dominate Beta’s Favorite Channels List

Discovery cable channels dominated the list of networks described by adult viewers as being one of their favorites.

The top four networks named are all owned by Discovery, topped by Investigation Discovery, which cited by 52%. It was followed closely by HGTV, Animal Planet and Food Network, which was tied with National Geographic for fourth place.

The rest of the list also included several Discovery Networks. Those channels were Discovery Channel, MotorTrend Network, Discovery Life Channel, History, Cooking Channel and DIY.

All of those networks were named by at least 43% of the survey’s respondents. By comparison, the average broadcast network was named by 37% of respondents.

The study also found that Food Network and CNBC were tops when viewers 25 to 54 were asked which networks would they be most likely buy products advertised on that networks.

Following Food Network and CNBC, which were named by 73% of respondents, among basic cable channels were OWN, Nickelodeon, National Geographic Channel, ESPN, HGTV, Fox News Channel and Cartoon Network, with 68%

The top ranked digital basic networks were American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, DIY Network, MotorTrend and Great American Country, with 74%.

Broadcast networks were named by an average of 60% of viewers 25-54.

The Beta Brand Identity Study was conducted online in January among a sample of 3,500 cable subscribers. The study measured 55 basic and digital cable networks and the four major broadcast networks.

