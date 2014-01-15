Discovery Names Perrette President of International Unit

Discovery Communications named JB Perrette as president of Discovery Networks International.

Perrette, Discovery’s chief digital officer, succeeds Mark Hollinger, a 23-year Discovery veteran, who announced his resignation in September. Sean Atkins will serve as acting chief digital offier while the company conducts a search of internal and external candidates.

“JB is one of the smartest and most versatile executives I have worked with in the media business. Since his time at NBC as a leader in business development, distribution and digital to all the success and value he has built at Discovery, JB has it all—strong strategic vision, operational expertise and exceptional team-building skills,” David Zaslav, Discovery CEO, and previously an NBC exec, said in a statement. “This is a demanding role like no other, which I believe requires a corporate executive with a broad background to oversee all aspects of the business across 220 countries. Having spent half his career internationally, and with a unique mix of distribution, digital, strategy and business development experience, JB is the perfect fit to lead Discovery's international operations.”