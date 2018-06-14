Discovery Moving Headquarters to N.Y.’s Flatiron District

Discovery said it is moving its global headquarter from Maryland to New York’s Flatiron District.

The company will consolidate several of its current New York office locations into the new space at 230 Park Avenue South.

Staffers will begin moving to the new location in the fall of 2019 and the shift will continue through mid-2020.

“The New Discovery is transforming into a different kind of global media company, and where and how we work is a critical foundation for our future success and growth,” said Discovery CEO David Zaslav. “We are energized by our fantastic new home in New York – the media capital of the world – where we will write our company’s next chapter. We look forward to bringing our world-class employees together in a creative and collaborative workspace in one of Manhattan’s most vibrant and dynamic neighborhoods.”

Discovery says the new facility will feature:

· A creative, collaborative environment including an open floorplan and loft-like features such as exposed ceilings and natural light

· A ground floor studio and production space

· A large outdoor rooftop terrace

· A full-service Wellness Center

· A dedicated Discovery lobby

· Close proximity to public transportation, green spaces, and dining

Discovery in January announced plans to relocate its current global headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland to New York. The company maintains a National Operations Headquarters in Knoxville, Tenn., which had been the headquarters of Scripps Networks Interactive, acquired by Discovery in March.

Discovery also announced that it intends to invest $16 million to expand its global technology and operations hub in Loudoun County. Virginia. Localities in Maryland and New York competed for the project, which will create 240 new job, according to Virginia governor Ralph Northam.

"Virginia’s strong technology infrastructure, workforce and attractive business climate provide the ideal location for our global technology and operations hub, and we are excited to expand our footprint in the state,” said Zaslav.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Loudoun County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $500,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the County with the project. Funding services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors will vote on a $500,000 match of the Commonwealth Opportunity Fund at a future business meeting.