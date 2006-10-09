Discovery Makes Stinchcomb Executive VP

Discovery upped company veteran Clint Stinchcomb to executive VP/general manager for HDTV and New Media. Stinchcomb, who has been with the company for 14 years, had previously been senior VP of new media operations.

Reporting to Discovery Networks U.S. President Billy Campbell, Stinchcomb will oversee programming, production, development and operations for Discovery HD and TURBO, Discovery's multiplatform brand. He will manage new-media operations and partnerships for Discovery endeavors on mobile, wireless, and satellite radio.



Stinchcomb most recently was responsible for launching and overseeing Discovery's global new-media businesses, including several broadband channels, Discovery's first U.S. mobile network and cable and PC video-on-demand projects. Before that, he was head of Discovery HD Theater and Discovery on Demand.