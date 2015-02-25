Discovery Makes Big Data Deal With Civis

Discovery Communications said it jumped into the big data game with an exclusive partnership with Civis Analytics.

Civis will provide predictive analytics that will help Discovery make better marketing, media, development and scheduling decisions for all of Discovery's networks.

"The dynamics of the industry are undoubtedly changing as more data becomes available and shifts how companies are able to solve their business problems," said Peter Bouchard, director of media at Civis, in a statement. "We're excited to announce this partnership with Discovery and look forward to helping them use data to transform who they are, what they do, and how they understand their connection with viewers."

