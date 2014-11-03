Discovery Life Channel Greenlights Original Series

Discovery Life Channel – the soon to be rebranded name for Discovery Fit and Health – has greenlit Those Girls, its first original series.

The series, produced by Conveyor Media, follows a group of transgender friends living in Kansas City, said network officials. The series will premiere on Discovery Life Channel in March of 2015.

The rebranded Discovery Life Channel will officially launch on Jan. 15.

