Discovery, Liberty Global Renew Distribution Pact

Discovery Communications and Liberty Global said they renewed their distribution agreement covering 12 European countries.

The new deal delivers Discovery Channel, TLC, ID, Eurosport and other networks to Liberty Global subscribers. The agreement includes Discovery’s Olympics coverage, which begins in 2018. It also includes digital rights for Liberty Global’s broadband companies.

Cable investor John Malone holds big stakes in both Discovery and Liberty Global.

“From world-class sporting events like the Olympic Games, Grand Slam Tennis, and important local sports to globally popular shows like Gold Rush, Cake Boss and Shark Week, this new deal strengthens our great partnership with Liberty Global and provides their customers with more premium content from Discovery’s networks and brands, across more screens than ever before,” said JB Perrette, CEO of Discovery Networks International.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“This long-term renewal provides Liberty Global with guaranteed access to Discovery’s broad stable of world-famous brands. With greatly expanded distribution rights, we are well positioned to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations and evolving viewing habits,” said Bruce Mann, managing director, programming, at Liberty Global. “Meanwhile, the combination of our ever more innovative TV platforms with Discovery’s significant investment in content – including the Olympic Games – provide a framework for further creative opportunities that will drive even more value from the deal.”