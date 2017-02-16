Discovery Launching Second Free-to-Air Channel in U.K.

Discovery Communications is launching its second free-to-air channel in the U.K. on March 15.

The channel, Quest Red, will feature reality shows in the gritty medical and real crime genre and is designed to appeal primarily to women.

Quest Red is being carried on Freeview, YouView, BT TV, TalkTalk, Sky and Virgin Media at launch.

“Quest Red has got real life covered. Bright, welcoming and straight talking, Quest Red is ‘the home of irresistibly real TV’ and brings something entirely new to free-to-air television for a female skewing audience,” said Clare Laycock, VP, head of channels at Discovery Networks U.K. and Ireland. “With a vibrant fusion of fascinating stories, captivating lifestyles and compelling crime, we’re really excited to launch a new real life entertainment channel tailor-made for audiences who love great TV.”

Launch titles for Quest Red include six-part true crime series IsO.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence from executive producer Martin Sheen, Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour following the supernanny on a mission to save some of America's troubled families one at a time, Long Lost Family US reuniting people who have suffered a lifetime of separation, Martin Kemp's Detective about some of the UK's most puzzling murders, Vogue Williams Investigates where the Irish TV presenter and DJ explores modern day issues including online trolling, and Paranormal Lockdown with Nick Groff who spends 72 hours confined in America's most haunted locations.

Discovery launched its first free-to-air channel in the U.K., Quest, in 2009.