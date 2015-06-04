Discovery Launches Streaming Service Across Europe

Discovery Communications expanded its over-the-top streaming business in Europe with the launch of Dplay, which offers live sports and non-fiction programming direct to consumers.

Dplay first will be available in four markets in Europe and Discovery says it plans to add more markets by the end of the year.

A version of the service was originally launched last year in Norway. The new version is available in Denmark, Italy and Sweden.

"Discovery Communications has a 30-year history of nurturing viewers with the highest quality entertainment that the whole family can enjoy together. Building on our leadership in pay-TV channels, which are still growing at a strong pace, we are also aggressively launching digital, direct-to-consumer products in key markets, with a goal of reaching one million subscribers by 2017," said JB Perrette, president of Discovery Networks International.

Discovery's other OTT product is a Eurosport Player, which is available in 52 markets around the world. A new version of the Eurosport Player is being launched June 10, in time for the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race.

"Dplay is Discovery's second OTT product and we are laser focused on delivering direct to consumer, multi-platform experiences that offer must-see content at a fixed price. We have the pedal to the metal as we look to launch new offerings in strategic markets at lightning speed," added Dave Schafer, senior VP Digital, Discovery Networks International.

Discovery also said it was launching Eurosport in Denmark on July 1.