Discovery Launches Pablo Escobar Series Nov. 3

Discovery series Finding Escobar’s Millions, about the fortune left behind by drug kingpin Pablo Escobar in Colombia, premieres Friday, Nov. 3. Finding Escobar’s Millions is produced by Blackfin.

“With never-before-granted access and permission in Colombia, two former intelligence officers armed with the skills and training from 10 years of work in the CIA go on the hunt for the alleged hidden treasure in this all-new series,” according to Discovery.

Doug Laux and Ben Smith, former CIA operations officers who served multiple tours in the Middle East, work with the original DEA agents that handled the case to infiltrate Escobar’s inner circle. Discovery said the team “uses unprecedented access to technology, a never-before-seen CIA tradecraft skill set and numerous inside sources” to seek out Escobar’s millions.

The venture starts in Barrio Escobar, a former trash dump that Pablo transformed into a neighborhood, providing housing for the poor.

Laux and Geno McDermott are executive producers, along with Jerry Decker and Fred Pichel. For Discovery Channel, John Slaughter executive produces.