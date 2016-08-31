Discovery to Launch New Net in Middle East

Discovery said it is launching a new free-to-air network in the Middle East in partnership with BHS Media called Home & Health Farsi.

BHS will use Discovery content with a localized approach to meet the needs of the Farsi-speaking community.

“Discovery has been investing in the Middle East for over 17 years, with globally-recognizable channels and popular program franchises that have helped to position us as one of the leading multiplatform broadcasters in the region,” said Amanda Turnbull, VP and country manager, Discovery Networks MENA. “The launch of Home & Health Farsi represents Discovery’s commitment to also deliver a more localized offering, with content that has been specifically curated to meet the needs of the currently underserved Farsi-speaking communities.”

Home & Health Farsi aims at female viewers. Programming will include shows from popular Arab chefs such as Mohammad Orfali in Modern Cuisine and Wafaa Alkandari in Salt & Pepper, and international lifestyle series including Craft Wars and Gordon’s Great Escape.

With other partners, Discovery has recently launched a number of channels across the Middle East and North America.