Discovery Latin America's Martínez to Retire

Discovery Communications said Monday that long-time Discovery Latin America president Enrique Martínez will retire at the end of the year.

A 24-year veteran of the company, Martínez has served as president and managing director of Discovery Latin America/ US Hispanic for 17 years. He has agreed to stay on in an advisory role for Discovery Networks International, reporting to DNI CEO J.B. Perrette. Executive VP and general manager for Brazil and the Southern Cone Fernando Medin will become president and managing director of Discovery Latin America/U.S. Hispanic on Jan. 1.

“Henry’s unparalleled vision and expertise in Latin America have built the #1 international channels group in the region and driven double-digit growth for many years, creating incredible value for Discovery and our shareholders,” Perrette said in a statement. “He has defined what it means to lead with integrity by making clients into friends and building the best Latin American team in the business, including its new leader Fernando Medin. Henry is an incredible leader who has won the admiration of his peers in the industry as well as everyone who has worked with him, and his legacy will endure after a 35-year career in the pay-TV business.”



