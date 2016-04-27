Discovery Invests in Asian Rugby OTT

Discovery Communications said it agreed to acquire a minority stake in RugbyPass, an over-the-top sports service that reaches rugby fans in 23 Asian markets.

As part of the deal, select content from Discovery’s Setanta Sports Asia network will be made available to RugbyPass subscribers.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Discovery has already jumped into the subscription sports business in Europe, where it acquired EuroSport.

RugbyPass was launched in February by Coliseum Sports Media.

"In partnership with CSM, our investment in RugbyPass will provide sports fans with greater access to the world's best rugby competitions, making content that they love available on more screens, when and wherever they choose to watch it,” said Arthur Bastings, president and managing director of Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific.