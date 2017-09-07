Discovery International Beefs Up Digital Team

Discovery Communications is shaking up its international digital operations, making a series of new hires and creating new roles, including tapping former Spotify executive Francis Keeling to create new partnerships to help bring Discovery content across every screen and service.



In addition to Keeling, Discovery said Jay Trinidad, who is currently running Discovery Northern Asia, will take on the additional role of managing director, Digital Ventures, and Eugene Huang was named senior VP, Product and Technology. All three roles report directly to Michael Lang, president, international development & digital.



As senior VP, international digital, Keeling will have an active role in Discovery’s OTT initiatives, including the recently announceddigital video joint venture in Germany with ProSieben.He will be based in London and also will help develop and launch new digital products.



