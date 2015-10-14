Discovery Int’l Names Tomlin Programming VP

Discovery Networks International said it has named industry veteran Darcy Tomlin VP of programming and operations. Tomlin will report to DNI’s senior VP of international programming and operations Rosemary Newell.

In her new role Tomlin will manage the content partnership between Discovery Networks International and the U.S. brand teams (Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Science, Velocity, etc.) and have day-to-day operational oversight related to content investment. She will also support Newell in the overall strategic planning and analysis around procuring and usage of shared content within the Discovery Networks International network portfolio.

Tomlin will be based in Discovery’s global headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland.

