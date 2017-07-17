Discovery Hooks Snapchat for ‘Shark Week’ Series

Discovery Communications will team with social media site Snapchat to develop a new original series based on Discovery Channel’s upcomingShark Weekprogramming stunt.

The three-part series,Shark Week on Snapchat, will premiere July 23—the same dayShark Weekkicks off on Discovery, said network officials. Each of the three series will remain on Snapchat for two days before the next episode premieres.

The three episodes includeSharks, They’re Just Not That Into You,which illustrates that sharks are not naturally attracted to humans as prey;Sharks: Nature’s Bad Ass, which explores how sharks have survived all five mass extinctions to become the world’s most dangerous predator; andThese Sharks Shouldn’t Exist, which looks at an alien species of sharks that live miles below the surface of the ocean, said network officials.

