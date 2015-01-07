Discovery Hires Producer Goldwyn for Scripted Expansion

Discovery Channel has hired John Goldwyn to assist the network in expanding its scripted-programming efforts as an executive producer.

Goldwyn most recently served as an executive producer on Fox’s Gracepoint, which was produced by Shine America. His hire follows the appointment in October of Rich Ross, formerly CEO of Shine America, as Discovery Channel president. Ross officially started at Discovery in early January.

“John is a true visionary and over his nearly 30-year career has demonstrated a proven ability to connect with a diverse range of audiences spanning both across film and television,” Ross said. “He is the perfect creative voice to join a network with such a global reach and important mission.”

Goldwyn served as a senior film executive at Paramount before leaving the studio in 2004 to become an independent producer. In 2005 he partnered with Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels to form Michaels/Goldwyn Production. He is the grandson of producer Samuel Goldwyn.