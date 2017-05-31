Discovery Hires Data Exec McGrath Away From Viacom

Discovery Communications has hired Christopher McGrath as senior VP of data & analytics.

McGrath, previously senior VP of data strategy & consumer intelligence at Viacom, will report to John Honeycutt, chief technology officer at Discovery.

Discovery says McGrath will focus on innovation and finding growth opportunities at the company. He will work with the company’s digital, sports, ad sales, marketing and direct-to-consumer businesses and design ways to monetize Discovery’s insights and data in new ways.

“Discovery is laser-focused on utilizing new technologies to enhance both our longstanding and recent investments and to grow our global direct-to-consumer and digital businesses,” said Honeycutt. “Chris’ expertise and strategic ability to implement solution-oriented technology across our business will allow us to scale and widen our digital footprint for deeper consumer engagement.”

Before Viacom, McGrath was with Starwood Hotels, Bertelsmann and ICM.