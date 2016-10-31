Discovery Haunting Halloween in VR

Discovery Communications said it has created and released a 360-degree virtual reality production Haunted Castle that was shot in Transylvania and has been released worldwide for Halloween.

The scripted scary experience demonstrates Discovery’s investment in VR and aims to engage fans and immerse them in content on all platforms and screens, the company says.

The black and white film is available via the Discovery VR mobile app, DiscoveryVR.com, Discovery network websites, YouTube and Facebook. It is also on the Corvin Castle website.

Haunted Castle evokes monsters and maidens, with a bit of Dracula stirred into the cauldron, the company said.

“Discovery is known for immersive storytelling and the quality of our content, and Discovery VR is a great way for us to create a thrilling and distinctive experience for audiences. After launching the platform in 2015, we now have a robust programming line-up of more than 115 unique pieces of content. Haunted Castle takes the viewer on a powerful and chilling journey and we’re very excited and curious to see how fans will react to it,” said Paul Welling, senior VP, brand & franchise development, Discovery Networks International.