Discovery Greenlights First Scripted Project

Discovery Channel has ordered its first scripted project,

the miniseries Klondike (working

title) about the Yukon Gold Rush era.

Based on Charlotte Gray's novel Gold Diggers: Striking It Rich in the Klondike, the miniseries

tells the story of six strangers and their fight for survival and wealth in a

small, remote frontier town in the late 1890s.

Klondike will

build off the success Discovery has already seen in the genre with reality

shows like Gold Rush and Jungle Gold, which routinely rank as the

top shows among adults 18-49 on cable and broadcast on Friday nights.

"We've been developing scripted for some time, but wanted to

find the perfect fit. When we read Gold

Diggers, we knew we finally found it," said Eileen O'Neill, group president

of Discovery and TLC Networks. "Discovery created and owns the 'gold' narrative

with several of our hit series and we're elated to partner with Scott Free

Television and eOne Television on a subject we know so well as our first

scripted project."

Production on Klondike

is set to begin in March 2013 in Alberta, Canada.