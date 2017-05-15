Discovery, Graham Back Live Interactive Sports Platform WinView

WinView, an interactive live TV sports platform that lets viewers predict what will happen during the games they’re watching, raised $12 million in additional funding from investors including Graham Holdings, Discovery Communications, Monumental Sports & Entertainment and LionTree Partners.

WinView says it brings together TV sports, mobile apps, games of skill and interactive advertising to turn spectators into play-along-live participants in televised professional contests.

The funding round was led by former NBC and TiVo exec Tom Rogers, who is executive chairman of WinView.

"This first-class group of investors is a major validation of our live TV sports prediction platform and its upside potential to engage TV viewers in a new way to enjoy televised sports," said Rogers. "The WinView Games app fills a sports culture void by converting fans and TV viewers from spectators into play-along-live participants. Following last fall's successful start, these investments will enable us to take a significant step forward toward reaching our mobile, social and gaming business goals while capitalizing on fan excitement across virtually all professional sports including basketball, baseball and football. We also will strive to be part of the in-stadium experience, enabling fans to predict plays from their seats."

Discovery Communications has been looking for ways to get into the sports business. It acquired Eurosport, which has acquired the rights to televise the Olympics in Europe.

David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery Communications, said: "WinView's products complement Discovery's goal to reach and engage our superfans around the world and across all screens. The company has strong expertise in mobile and sports; a business and engagement model poised to help drive consumption of live content; and a top-notch leadership team. We are pleased to participate in this round of funding to support the growth and development of their platform."

Zaslav and Rogers worked together at NBC Cable.