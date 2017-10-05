Discovery, Google to Launch VR Series, ‘Discovery TRVLR’

Discovery Communications and Google are stepping into the world of virtual reality with the launch of a new groundbreaking immersive series, Discovery TRVLR, set to debut next month.



The first chapter of the 38-episode series will launch on Nov. 3 exclusively on YouTube and DiscoveryVR.com and on the Discovery VR app. It can be viewed in virtual reality with the new Google Daydream View headset as well as with Cardboard as well as through the web, Android and iOS phones.



Discovery TRVLR will take viewers beyond the TV screen, dropping them directly into the lives of locals across all seven continents, exploring unique cultures, rituals and traditions through a visceral 360-degree storytelling experience. According to Discovery, as viewers enter these worlds they will be surrounded by extraordinary environments; sights, sounds and stories that reveal the extremes of human nature.



