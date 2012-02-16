Discovery Gives 'Gold Rush' Third Season

Discovery Channel has renewed its reality gold mining series Gold Rush for a third season.

The series has averaged 4.5 million viewers each week, placing it as the top program on Friday nights across all television in the 18-49 demo, as well as M25-54 and M18-49.

Following Gold Rush's second season finale on Friday, Feb. 24, Discovery will air two new behind-the-scenes specials on subsequent Fridays nights.