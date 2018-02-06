Discovery Gets European OK To Acquire Scripps Networks

Discovery Communications said the European Commission has approved Discovery’s proposed acquisition of Scripps Network Interactive, subject to certain conditions.

The condition involves Discovery agreeing to offer third-party distributors the right to distribute TVN24 and TVN24 BiS in Poland.

Discovery announced an agreement to acquire Scripps in July for $11.9 billion. The deal still awaits approval from antitrust regulators in the U.S. Discovery said it expects the deal to close later in the first quarter.

“We are pleased with the positive decision of the European Commission,” said Discovery CEO David Zaslav. “We believe that joining the Discovery and Scripps Networks’ family of brands and assets will allow us to better serve our passionate fans with more content on more platforms worldwide, while at the same time optimizing our business for greater efficiency.”

Until Discovery and Scripps get approval to close the deal, the companies are operating as separate and independent entities.